Bhind: Woman dies in stampede during religious discourse at village temple

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An elderly woman died in a stampede during a religious discourse event organised at a temple in village Dadraua of Bhind district on Tuesday, said the officials. A few devotees who had come to listen to the Katha were also injured in the incident.

The incident took place at Dadraua Hanuman Mandir, where a large number of people had gathered to listen to the religious discourse of sant Dhirendra Krishna Shastri Bageshwar Dham. Higher officials rushed to the spot following the stampede. Chambal zone's Additional Director General (ADG) Rajesh Chawla told media that two women devotees fell unconscious due to suffocation inside the overcrowding inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. A few people ran over the women who had fallen unconscious. One of the women, aged 55, died in the incident, while another sustained injuries. She has been admitted to Mehgaon sub-health centre for treatment, said the ADG.

Another police official said about a dozen other devotees sustained minor injuries in the incident.

The deceased woman's son, Ram Bansal, alleged that there was no arrangement of medical aid on the temple premises where hundreds of devotees had gathered for the event. He said his mother fell down and other devotees ran over her. He alleged that no medical help was provided to his mother for about an hour, which led to her death.