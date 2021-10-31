Bhind: Sniffer dog Steffi tracks 90 kg cannabis worth over 90 lakh 1 year before her retirement

BHOPAL: Steffi, the 10-year-old British Cocker Spaniel narcotics sniffer dog, has tracked 90 kilograms of cannabis hoarded by a drug smuggler in Raun area of Bhind district. The black bitch Steffi posted in Bhind District Police Lines did the state police proud just a year before retirement on Thursday.

While the cannabis tracked by narco dog is worth over Rs 90 lakh, the total seizure including 10 kg ganja seized from the accused is worth more than Rs 1 crore.

Bhind district superintendent of police Manoj Singh told Free Press that independent witnesses have deposed before trial court in such cases till now. “But it will be perhaps for the first time in the state that a dog handler will be the key eye witness in an NDPS Act case,” he added.

The Raun police station staff got specific inputs about a big consignment of cannabis possessed by the youth identified as Shivam Bhardwaj from Birkhidi village.

“Despite being grilled thoroughly by the police, the accused didn’t reveal where more ganja was kept. The Bhind District Police has been given three trained sniffer dogs including two narco dogs from the state police headquarters. We decided to use narco dog Steffi, which delivered the result by tracking 90 kg cannabis hidden in the storehouse of husk and straw on Thursday night,” he added.

Sunday, October 31, 2021, 05:22 PM IST