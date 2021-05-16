Bhind: Rape accused challenges police for over a month, making fun of them with dialogue from Don movie, arrested

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Remember the famous Bollywood flick Don movie dialogue, "Don ko pakadna mushkil hee nahee, namumkin hai". The laudable dialogue landed a man in jail in Bhind district.

The accused, who was wanted in an alleged rape case, was making fun of the police by sending Don movie dialogue, when they fail to arrest him. He managed to evade arrest for more than one month.

The incident came to fore on Sunday after police finally prepared a chargesheet against the accused. The chargesheet is to be produced before the court next week.

The accused identified as Ravi Gurjar, a resident of Birkhedi in Gohad tehsil of Bhind district, had sent more than 20 such message and made at least 100 calls to district superintendent of police (Crime against Women Cell) in Bhind district and to other police officials who were trying to arrest him.

In one message, the accused wrote, “Mai Don hun, 27 thano ki police mera intezar kar rahi hai, mujhe pakadana mushkil hi nahi, namumkin hai.”

Police said that a girl, a resident of Gohad town in Bhind district, had lodged a complaint against the accused in February, accusing him of raping her at a gunpoint. The accused had also allegedly threatened her family members with dire consequences if they approached police. Following complaint, the police registered a case and started search. But the accused managed to escape.

When police raided his house in Gwalior and questioned his family members to know his whereabouts, he made WhatsApp call to DSP and claimed that he had got his passport made, obtained visa of a foreign country and will leave India soon.

Whenever police team used to carry out raids at his possible hideouts, the accused used to either send messages or make call through WhatsApp.

Police said that the accused was hiding in Beehad (terrain of Chambal region). His modus operandi was that he would take mobile phone especially feature phone from villagers on pretext of making a phone call, fraudulently install WhatApp on his mobile phone using phone number of villagers. He then would make WhatsApp call and leave the village. “Whenever, police tracked the mobile number and reached mobile user, the accused managed to escape,” said a police officer.

The police finally managed to arrest his driver who provided the mobile being used by the accused in March. He was finally arrested in March this year.

When contacted, DSP Poonam Thapa said accused called her frequently. “He used to send me his location and later escape from there. He was constantly changing his WhatsApp numbers,” she told Free Press. She also said that accused has also been charged under Arms Act, as a country made pistol was recovered at the time of his arrest.