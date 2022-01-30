Bhind: BSP MLA warns contractor, Municipal Corporation engineer over poor road construction

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Sanjeev Singh Kushwaha has warned contractor and Municipal Corporation engineer over poor road construction in the district. He said that if the work would not complete on time then he would hang them from the tallest building of the city.

According to reports, the work of laying the pipeline of RO water project was going on in the city for the last two years. But the restoration work of the roads has been incomplete for months. Besides, the restoration done at a few places was of very poor quality.

After receiving various complaints from the locals, the MLA Kushwaha had come to inspect the work of the ongoing road restoration in the city. MLA himself checked the quality of work with a spade (a sharp edge weapon) in the presence of MC engineers and contractors in the housing colony.

As soon as he dug the road, it easily crumbled on which the MLA expressed his displeasure, and asked how long the road would last.

The municipal officials clarified that it was inserted two days ago. On which MLA said that the CC road gets set in one night. Such poor construction would not work. He warned them and said that he would send them to jail. He further said that the work should be completed properly by the time as he told, otherwise he would hang them on the tallest building of the city.

Earlier, the MLA had come to inspect the open gym that was built on the Gauri side of the city a few months ago. During that time, he kicked and dropped the pillar made of poor quality. Later he warned the officials as well.

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 01:36 PM IST