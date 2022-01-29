Watch video: Boat carrying 10 persons in Bhind capsizes in Sindh river, 2 missing

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A boat carrying 10 persons capsized in Sindh river in Tehangur locality, under Nayagaon police station, ​​Bhind on Friday evening.

According to Additional superintendent of Police (ASP) Kamlesh Kumar, eight persons were rescued and two were missing.

A video of the incident went viral on social media.

On getting the information about the incident, police force, home guards and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team rushed to the spot. A search operation to find the missing persons was on.

According to reports, the people hailed from Hilgaon village had come to eat Bhandara here and on their way back the boat capsized in the river.

As soon as the incident occurred, the villagers present there jumped into the river and rescued 8 persons. Nonetheless, two children Draupati (16) and Om (13) were still missing.

