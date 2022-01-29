Bhind: Sand mafia tramples down crops, farmer seeks PM's help

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): An elderly farmer troubled by vehicles of sand mafia in Bhind district has pleaded for help with Prime Minister Narendra. The vehicles of sand mafia have trampled down his crops.

Farmer Abhilakh Singh, a resident of Bhrauli Khurd in Bhind district, owns land in Goram village. In the complaint made to PMO, Abhilakh claimed that he had land in Goram village with field number 1130 and 1131. The sand mafia had destroyed his standing crop by plying sand loaded tractors on them. About 40 to 50 trucks and tractors ply every day, because of which crops were destroyed, Abhilakh added.

Singh had made several complaints to district administration in this regard but to no avail. He also complained at weekly public hearing held at collectorate on January 25. But there was so no response. Dejected, he made an online complaint to Prime Minister's Office on January 26.

He also claimed that the tenders for mines were not issued in the district but illegal excavation and transportation of sand continues.

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 12:41 AM IST