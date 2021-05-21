Bhind: Gang waves gun at birthday 'party', mocks Madhya Pradesh lockdown

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A gang of young men in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district turned a birthday party into a show of strength, waving guns and mocking the coronavirus lockdown, according to NDTV.

A video of the 'party' shows several men holding up guns proudly, as they stand on a platform on the terrace of building, smiling for photographs being taken by their friends.

Slogans were raised to glorify a dacoit, Rambabu Gadaria, who was killed by police in 2007 by the police.