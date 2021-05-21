Bhind: Gang waves gun at birthday 'party', mocks Madhya Pradesh lockdown

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A gang of young men in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district turned a birthday party into a show of strength, waving guns and mocking the coronavirus lockdown, according to NDTV.
A video of the 'party' shows several men holding up guns proudly, as they stand on a platform on the terrace of building, smiling for photographs being taken by their friends.
Slogans were raised to glorify a dacoit, Rambabu Gadaria, who was killed by police in 2007 by the police.
In clear violation of Covid restrictions, nearly 400 people gathered outside the house and joined the sloganeering.
A case has been registered for violation of lockdown, police officer Kamlesh Kumar said. "They gathered during lockdown. We have filed a complaint and are investigating. Action to be taken accordingly," he said.
The incident took place in Gomri in Bhind. From the same district, another video had emerged yesterday, in which a group of wedding guests were made to do frog jumps by the police who raided the wedding venue to check if lockdown rules were being followed, NDTV reported.
