Better safe than sorry: People queue up at grocery stores, liquor shops ahead of lockdown in Bhopal

BHOPAL: Social distancing norms were thrown to wind as local markets witnessed heavy rush on Friday, which was last day before 10-day lockdown. Grocery shops, flour mills witnessed heavy rush. People had to shell off more money over purchasing.

The residents made a beeline at grocery shops with list of items and big sacks to dump grocery items for next 10 to 15 days. Similarly, people made a bee line at flour mills even before flour mills were opened in colonies. It was hectic time for flour mills’ owners as they had to hire more boys to assist in business for this single day rush.

Similarly, panic buying was seen in New Market and Chowk Bazar for festival purchasing as it was last day of marketing before lockdown. People rushed to market for purchasing rakhis for the festival. Women buyers were seen in large numbers at Rakhi outlets.

Even goat market at Subhash Nagar Railway crossing saw rush as Eid is round the corner. Every year, goats are sold at Subhash Nagar Railway crossing before Eid festival. People purchased goats at inflated rates.