Besharam Rang Row: 'Shah Rukh Khan should leave India & settle in Pakistan', says VP of MP's Gau Samvardhan Board

Madhya Pradesh Gau-Samvardhan Board Vice President Swami Akhileshwaranand Giri |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The vice president of the Madhya Pradesh Gau Samvardhan Board, Swami Akhileshwaranand Giri Maharaj, has targeted the film actor Shah Rukh Khan, who is involved in controversies regarding the film Pathan.

While the protests have been going on across the country over the song “Besharam Rang,” filmed in the movie "Pathaan," Akhileshwaranand Giri has said that “if Shah Rukh Khan has sympathy for the enemy country, then he should immediately leave India and settle in Pakistan."

Further, he added that whenever the censor board allows a film, it clearly mentions that no personal or collective sentiments should be hurt. But the religious sentiments were hurt in Shah Rukh Khan’s film. Therefore, the film should be banned in Madhya Pradesh.

Regarding the saffron colour, Giri said that saffron colour is considered to be the symbol of the Sun's glory but in the film, the saffron colour has been joked about. This is a horrible joke on our civilization and culture.

Along with the film's ban, he requested a boycott of the actor Shah Rukh Khan.

The way objectionable scenes have been shot in the film with saffron colour is completely wrong from the point of view of culture, religion, and tradition, he added.