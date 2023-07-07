Battis Chattis Ki Mohabbat: Fulfilling Need For Love, Emotional Connect

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Written and directed by Prasanna Soni, a play ‘Battis Chattis Ki Mohabbat' is about everyone migrating to the metros to make ends meet.

This has created an emotional crisis for the youth. Their income is so low that their hair turns grey by the time they are in a position to shoulder family responsibilities. But as human beings, they do need love. The result is the emergence of a new and strange kind of love - it is love without a sense of responsibility. No one wants to carry the love in their hearts. Rather, they are cursed to lead an animal-like life by giving priority to their physical needs. But they are humans and that catches them in a dilemma.

The play was staged on the inaugural day of a four-day Natya Utsav -2023 ‘9th Rang Triveni Drama Utsav’ at Shaheed Bhawan in the city on Thursday. It was presented by Rangroop Theatre Group, Sidhi.

The fest is being organised by Saghan Society for Cultural and Welfare, Bhopal in collaboration with the ministry of culture. Besides play, a felicitation ceremony was held in which Vidya Prakash Tiwari was feted with ‘Rang Siddhi Samman’. A book ‘I am Subhash,’ penned by Dinesh Nair was also released.