Bhopal

Updated on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 12:47 PM IST

Balaghat: Seven held with tiger and deer skins being used in 'prosperity' ritual in MP

Staff Reporter
Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): Seven persons were arrested and skins of a tiger and a chital (spotted deer) were seized from their possession in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused were performing some tantric ritual believing it would make them rich and bring prosperity, he said.

"On getting information, a forest squad reached Changutola village and seized the hides of a tiger and a spotted deer. Three persons were arrested from the spot and four others were held later from the Chhindwara district based on the information shared by the arrested accused," Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of Forest, Amit Patodi, told reporters.

A case was registered under the Wildlife (Protection) Act. Further investigation is underway, he added.

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 12:47 PM IST
