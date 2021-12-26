Balaghat: Baigas hit the hay on earth under open sky

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): At a time when the state is in the grip of severe cold, the people of Baiga tribe hit the hay on the ground under the open sky in southern area of Balaghat district.

The area, surrounded by hillocks and verdant woods, is under the control of Maoists.

The tribal people live in small mudpacks in the dark dense forest under the open sky.

One has to trek 15km to the reach a few villages where vehicles cannot go.

The district is in the grip severe cold these days. In many areas, trees are festooned with frost.

On the other hand, a large number of people belonging to Baiga community are living under the open sky. Many of them do not have proper clothes to keep protect themselves from cold.

They are forced to light bonfires for 24 hours to keep them warm. The Baiga tribe has been given the status of national ethnic group, but they are deprived of basic facilities.

A social worker Rafiq Ansari who is acquainted with the roads of this district is accompanying the director of Prabudh Tathagat Foundation run by senior officer Mukesh Meshram.

The members of the foundation are providing woolens, other items and food to the Baigas.

The foundation members go to the far-flung areas: Temni, Sanduka, Nalejhari, Narpee, Chirkona, Kerdehi, Khama, Dehi, Bodra and Birsa to provide food and clothes to the tribal people.

The country is celebrating the 75th year of independence but the people of Baiga community are yet to get basic amenities, said a social worker.

(With inputs from Anand Tamrakar)

Published on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 12:50 AM IST