Badamalhara: 4-year-old girl dies, parents injured in road mishap

Representative Photo |

Badamalhara (Madhya Pradesh): A 4-year-old girl was killed, while her parents suffered injuries after the bike they were travelling on was hit by a 'recklessly' driven truck.

The incident occurred at Bharat Petrol Pump under Badamalhara police station. The police have registered a case and started an investigation.

Rajesh Prajapati, 30, a resident of Rajapur, along with his wife Lakshmi Prajapati, 28 and daughter Riddhi was going to a hospital to check up Riddhi.

They were travelling on a bike, which was hit by a speeding truck from behind. While Prajapati and his wife sustained serious injuries, their daughter died on the spot.

The injured were taken to the Community Health Center, Badamalhara for treatment, from where they were referred to the district hospital. The police said that the truck has been seized and the accused driver has also been detained.