Ayurveda Medical Officers Examination 2021: Explain 87% To 13% Formula, MP HC Tells Govt |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The principal bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur has asked state government to explain 87% - 13% formula regarding Ayurveda Medical Officers Exam 2021. Justice Sanjay Dwivedi has passed the order. The formula has been challenged in High Court.

In the Ayurveda Medical Officers Exam conducted in 2021, the state government declared 87% of the results and result of 13% of the candidates has been held back as the issue regarding OBC reservation has not been settled.

The petitioners who moved High Court are Surendra Kumar Vishwakarma from Sagar district, Smrita Patel from Bhopal district, Manish Kumar Bhandari and Shantanu Veermal from Rajgarh and Nitin Patidar from Barwani district.

All the petitioners obtained merit in Ayurveda Medical Officers Examination conducted in 2021. The petitioners have higher marks in the main examination due to which they were selected in the main selection list of 87%.

Advocate Rameshwar Singh Thakur who appeared on behalf of petitioners said, “According to provisions of Reservation Act 1994, 27% reservation has been given to OBCs on which no stay order has been given by any court. Yet on the basis of the opinion given by the Advocate General, the General Administration Department by issuing a circular on September 29, 2022, issued 87% -13% formula. As a result, the future of remaining candidates is hanging in balance.”