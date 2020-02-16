Atrocities against women are based on mindset: Nepal's Supreme Court Judge Justice Malla

BHOPAL: Atrocities against women are not based on gender but on the mindset, said Judge of Supreme Court of Nepal Justice Malla.

She made the above statement in a grand finale and valedictory Ceremony, held at Jagran Lakecity University (JLU) on Sunday.

Malla further said that women are equal to men. Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla in his address praised the concept of twin events, giving emphasis on the important issue of gender justice.

He opined that young law students must have a zeal to make sincere efforts. Noted Supreme Court Senior Advocate Aishwarya Bhati said that the profession is neutral towards women, it’s the society that has biases. She opined that men and women are like wings of a bird and having proper balance of both is extremely important.