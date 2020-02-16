Atrocities against women are based on mindset: Nepal's Supreme Court Judge Justice Malla

BHOPAL: Atrocities against women are not based on gender but on the mindset, said Judge of Supreme Court of Nepal Justice Malla.
She made the above statement in a grand finale and valedictory Ceremony, held at Jagran Lakecity University (JLU) on Sunday.
Malla further said that women are equal to men. Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla in his address praised the concept of twin events, giving emphasis on the important issue of gender justice.
He opined that young law students must have a zeal to make sincere efforts. Noted Supreme Court Senior Advocate Aishwarya Bhati said that the profession is neutral towards women, it’s the society that has biases. She opined that men and women are like wings of a bird and having proper balance of both is extremely important.
The second event of National Symposium on “Dynamics of Abortion and Social Justice” provided a striking exhibition of awareness and concern for gender justice in the country.
SLS wins moot court competition: Symbiosis Law School, Pune won the second SAARCLAW-JLU Moot Court Competition 2020.Team of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi was adjudged as Runner up. The event with legal luminaries like Justice Sapana Pradhan Malla, Judge, Supreme Court of Nepal, Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla, Judge, High Court of Madhya Prdaesh, Ms. Aishwarya Bhati, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court of India and Prof. (Dr.) Rajiv Khare, Professor, NLIU Bhopal.
