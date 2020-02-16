Bhopal: Artisan Mohammed Kaleem waits for Raza Murad to visit his clothing stall at 'Bhopal Haat'

BHOPAL: Artisan Mohammed Kaleem Ahmed is still waiting for film actor Raza Murad, his old patron, to visit his stall. Kaleem who hails from Bhagalpur, Bihar has displayed his wide varieties of silk and cotton saris and suits at 16 No. stall in 15-day exhibition-cum-sale ‘Special Handloom Expo 2020’at Bhopal Haat.
He said “Last year, Raza Murad bought six saris for his family members from my stall. And I am still waiting for him.”
“We have Lenin saris in digital print, attracting the women buyers. Its cost is Rs 4500. Suit and dress materials are also being liked by buyers which price range starts from Rs 1000 and Rs 2000,” the artisan said.
Madhya Pradesh Handloom and Handicraft Development Corporation Limited has organised the exhibition which began on February 9 in association with ministry of textile, Government of India to promote handloom and to provide a platform to artisans for marketing.
Artisans across the country including Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, J&K, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Pondicherry, Assam, Odisha, Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh has showcased their handloom clothes at around 70 stalls in the expo. These handloom works including saris, dupatta in cotton and Munga silk from West Bengal.
Besides that, the singer Vikas Sirmolia and Preeti Thakur presented some sufi songs on Saturday
These songs included Dil Diya Galla, Saiyonee Chain Ek Pal Naho, Mere Rashke Qamar, Aafreen Aafreen and Saiya Saiya. They also presented some sufi songs of playback singer Kailash Kher.
The expo will remain open fro visitors till February 24 from 2pm to 9pm.
