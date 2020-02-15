IIFA will benefit Madhya Pradesh, promote local talents: Amitabh Bachchan

Bhopal: The 77-year-old legendary actor made the above statement to media persons at Raja Bhoj Airport, Bhopal on Friday. The moment he came out of the Raja Bhoj Airport terminal building, he was surrounded by media persons and fans.

He was in the city to celebrate 90th birthday of his mother-in-law Indira Bahaduri. He reached Bhopal by charted aircraft around 11am along with his wife Jaya, son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya and granddaughter Aradhya were with him. Some of them were clad in woolens.

Bachchan family went to Jehan Numa Retreat directly from airport to celebrate Indira’s birthday. They stayed in the hotel till four-five hours. After that they flew back to Mumbai by the same charted aircraft around 4pm. But Jaya Bachchan didn’t go to Mumbai. She is still in Bhopal.