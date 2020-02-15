Bhopal: Only one toilet for 235 women patients at Sultania Hospital, stays shut at night

Bhopal: It is 11pm. A critically ill elderly woman, in search for a washroom, stands helplessly outside a closed-dirty toilet in the premises of Sultania Zanana Hospital.

This is the tale of the only woman hospital in the city. Nearly 235 patients have one toilet that too remains shut at night.

The only washroom on the campus, run by Sulabh International, is being used by everyone. Consequently, patients have to queue up outside the toilet from daybreak and it continues till nightfall. The washroom is shut at 8.30pm.

The government-run Sultania Zanana hospital does not have a single toilet in working condition for public use and nobody seems to care.

For all the patients and their kin, it has only one washroom area with five toilets in line. Three of them are so dirty that they are beyond use. The remaining two stay shut.