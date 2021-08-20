At your own risk: An adventure ride on potholed roads in Bhopal

Advertisement

BHOPAL: Pothole-riddled roads pose problems to commuters in the state capital in the rainy season. Locals have raised the voice against concerning agencies over dilapidated condition of roads. Concerning agencies citing Covid-19 induced lockdown said they did not get required time to repair the roads in the state capital ahead of the monsoon.

Locals said that reminders were sent to civic agencies to fill potholes and complete road repair work by May or mid June so that there is ample time for the asphalt and other construction material to dry up and settle before rains. However, nothing was done and riding on the city roads exposed the real picture.

A brief spell of rain leads to ankle-deep to knee-deep water on roads. Potholes and dug-up roads add to the problem and become a safety concern for commuters. The motorists said that it is very risky to drive on pothole-riddled roads. Besides, it is also causing damage to vehicles. Traffic congestion on these roads is a regular problem during monsoon

Pradeep Mehar

Casual approach of govt agencies exposed: “When water accumulates on the roads, we are unable to see potholes and often end up getting stuck. This is a major safety issue. We have raised the matter before several government agencies but no action has followed. It is a highly casual attitude on part of agencies.” Javed Khan, Bhopal resident

Advertisement

Pradeep Mehar

No one taking responsibility of bad roads: “The condition of roads is pathetic all over the state capital. No agency is taking responsibility for the deteriorated roads. It is citizens who are left to face the brunt. Almost all the roads in all areas are in bad shape today.” Amer , Bhopal resident

Pradeep Mehar

Advertisement

Public is facing brunt of agencies’ failure: “BMC is mute spectator as private agencies did not repair roads after digging up for laying pipe lines and for drains constructions. Pandemic time and lock down is lame excuse for road construction agencies as it is their failure and now the public is facing the brunt .” Raju Rai

Water logging is a major concern during the monsoon. What makes the situation worse is potholes, which are often hidden by water. There have been cases of commuters meeting with major accidents because they have not been able to ascertain the depth of the crater.

The Supreme Court, in 2018, had described as “unacceptable” the death in road accidents caused by potholes in the country and said the number was probably more than those killed on the border or by terrorists. While hearing a matter related to road safety in India, the Bench had also said that persons who lost their lives as a result of accidents caused due to potholes should be entitled to compensation.

Only assurance no work on the ground: Even MLA Rameshwar Sharma visited many in Kolar satellite township but so far nothing has been done for road constructions and repairing by private agencies which are engaged for laying pipe lines and drains construction. Only assurance is given but nothing is done on the ground.” - Samanvay Shrivastava, Bhopal resident

Advertisement

ALSO READ Long battle between PWD and CPA behind poor condition of roads in Bhopal

Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 11:29 PM IST