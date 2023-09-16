Approval Of ‘Mukhya Mantri Krishak Mitra Yojana’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan chaired the meeting of the Cabinet at the Chief Minister’s residence Samatva Bhawan. The Cabinet has approved ‘Mukhyamantri Krishak Mitra Yojana’ to provide permanent agricultural pump connections of 3 horse power or more capacity to farmers/groups of farmers in the state. This scheme will remain effective for 2 years from the date of implementation. A target of 10,000 pumps has been set under the scheme in the first year. Under the scheme, the distribution company will extend the 11 KV line up to a maximum distance of 200 meters and install a distribution transformer for permanent pump connection of 3 horse power or more capacity for the farmer/group of farmers, and the extension of the line will be done through cable. Only 50 percent of the electricity infrastructure development cost will be borne by the concerned farmer/group of farmers and the remaining 40 percent amount will be borne by the state government and 10 percent amount will be borne by the power distribution company. The work of infrastructure expansion along with all the material will be done by the power distribution company under the scheme. Besides, the maintenance of lines, transformers etc. installed for pump connection will also be undertaken by the distribution company.

More than 1535 crore Rs approved for Ekatm Dham project

An amount of Rs 1535 crore 79 lakh has been approved by the Cabinet for establishing Acharya Shankar Museum ‘Advaita Lok’ and Mandhata Parking under ‘Ekatm Dham Project’ in Omkareshwar. The FIDIC document based tender form used for EPC-1 was changed in other phases of Ekatm Dham project as per the project component and permission was given to invite tender in EPC mode on ‘Quality and Cost’ basis. After completion of construction and activities to be undertaken under Adi Shankaracharya Museum ‘Advaita Lok’ and completion of designing work including display of art and exhibits, dioramas, boating, Srishti Gallery, high screen theatre, light and sound show etc., permission was given to novate the contract of EPC-2 and their item rate by inviting tender through other prevalently recognised method.

Hike in honorarium

The Cabinet have increased the monthly honorarium of anganwadi assistants in the state from Rs 5 thousand 750 to Rs 6 thousand 500 and the monthly honorarium of mini anganwadi workers has been increased from Rs 6 thousand 500 to Rs 7 thousand 250. Also, the departmental order number 2204/1462724/2023/50-2 dated 10.09.2023 issued by the Women and Child Development Department has been ratified by the State Cabinet.

The Cabinet approved the hike in the honorarium of guest faculty invited to teach on the vacant posts of professors/assistant professors/sports officers/librarians in the government colleges of the state under the Higher Education Department. Approval for additional financial burden of Rs 65 crore on this was also given by the Cabinet Ministers.

Establishment of new medical college in Morena

The Cabinet has given consent to establish a new medical college with admission capacity of 100 MBBS seats in Morena district. With the establishment of the medical college, tertiary level medical facilities will be available to the people of the area along with an increase in 100 MBBS seats in the medical field for the students of the state.

Approval of ABPAS 3.0 Portal

The Cabinet has approved the development, implementation and operation of the portal for ABPAS 3.0 (year 2023- 2030), with the aim of keeping all the citizen services and departmental works being provided through the ABPAS portal in digital medium and expanding it as per the requirements for the future under the ABPAS (Automated Building Plan Approval System) project implemented at the state level. ABPAS 3.0 portal will be developed in 1 year and it will be operated and maintained for 6 years, the total time period of the project will be 7 years. With this decision, citizens will get prompt services online and departmental work can be implemented with transparency and better management.

Approval of 1400 MW Morena Energy Storage Hybrid Project

According to the resolution taken by the Prime Minister in COP-26, the target has been set to increase renewable energy projects in the country to 500 GW by the year 2030. For the state’s participation in achieving this goal, increasing the capacity of solar projects is necessary. At present, solar energy projects of about 3000 MW capacity are installed in the state. Approval was given by the Cabinet for developing RUMS Solar Park Project for 1400 MW Morena Energy Storage based Hybrid Park, approved in Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Power Park mode under the Solar Energy Park Scheme of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Government of India in the state.

Morena Energy Storage based Hybrid Project will bring many benefits to the state apart from social and economic progress in Morena region. The RPO target of the state can be met. The goal of becoming self-reliant in the energy sector will be achieved. Morena Hybrid Project will supply electricity to the state’s discoms at par with thermal power projects, thereby achieving the goal of environmental protection as well as reduction in carbon emissions. 400MW RE RTC power produced from the project will be purchased by MPPMCL. The Cabinetauthorized ‘Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Limited’ (RUMS), a joint company of Solar Energy Corporation of India and the state government’s Madhya Pradesh Energy Development Corporation, for project development.

Approval for construction of 10 CM Rise school buildings

The Cabinetgave administrative approval of Rs 323 crore 13 lakh for the construction of 10 CM Rise school buildings and other works under the CM Rise Scheme in the Tribal Affairs Department.

Establishment of Biotechnology Park in Neemuch

Under the National Biotechnology Parks Scheme run by the Government of India, Ministry of Science and Technology, Department of Biotechnology (DBT) for the purpose of development of biotechnology industries in Madhya Pradesh, for setting-up of research laboratories, academic excellence in the field of biotechnology and technology in the state, for institutional strengthening, capacity building and creating a holistic ecosystem by establishing an industry-oriented public sector and for creating employment opportunities for young entrepreneurs in the state by encouraging investment in biotechnology sector, the Cabinet has approved the establishment of a Biotechnology Park in Jawad tehsil of Neemuch district of Madhya Pradesh.

Other decisions

The Cabinet decided to reorganise the technical posts under the Tribal Affairs Department.

The Cabinet has decided to implement the scheme continuously for the next three years by estimating an expenditure of Rs 27 crore for the construction and modernization of District Industry and Trade Center buildings.

