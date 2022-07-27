e-Paper Get App

Anuppur : Eight students injured as school van overturns in MP

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, July 27, 2022, 01:12 PM IST
article-image
Representational Pic | FP

Jul 27 (PTI) Eight children were injured after their school van overturned while trying to save a dog in Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur district on Wednesday morning, police said.

The accident took place around 7.30 am near a hotel on Anuppur-Amlai road, five km from the district headquarters, Kotwali police station in-charge Amar Verma said.

The driver of the van, carrying students of a private school located in Amlai town, some 22 km from Anuppur, lost control over the wheels in a bid to save a dog on the road. As a result, the vehicle overturned, he said.

A lizard was spotted inside the van at the same time which also led to chaos in the vehicle, the official said.

Eight students, in the age group of 11 to 16 years, were injured. They were undergoing treatment at the district hospital, he said.

Read Also
MP: Three kids drown in Anuppur district
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalAnuppur : Eight students injured as school van overturns in MP

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: Congress workers try to stop train at Borivali; detained

Mumbai updates: Congress workers try to stop train at Borivali; detained

Maharashtra: Netizens say viral photo features CM Eknath Shinde; report debunks claim

Maharashtra: Netizens say viral photo features CM Eknath Shinde; report debunks claim

ICC Meet: BCCI to host 2025 Women's ODI World Cup, FTP for next five years finalised

ICC Meet: BCCI to host 2025 Women's ODI World Cup, FTP for next five years finalised

Jubliee Hills gang rape case: Four minor accused, get bail

Jubliee Hills gang rape case: Four minor accused, get bail

Jharkhand graft case: SC agrees to hear pleas of state govt, CM Hemant Soren against HC order on...

Jharkhand graft case: SC agrees to hear pleas of state govt, CM Hemant Soren against HC order on...