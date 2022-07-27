Anuppur : Eight students injured as school van overturns in MP

Representational Pic | FP

Jul 27 (PTI) Eight children were injured after their school van overturned while trying to save a dog in Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur district on Wednesday morning, police said.

The accident took place around 7.30 am near a hotel on Anuppur-Amlai road, five km from the district headquarters, Kotwali police station in-charge Amar Verma said.

The driver of the van, carrying students of a private school located in Amlai town, some 22 km from Anuppur, lost control over the wheels in a bid to save a dog on the road. As a result, the vehicle overturned, he said.

A lizard was spotted inside the van at the same time which also led to chaos in the vehicle, the official said.

Eight students, in the age group of 11 to 16 years, were injured. They were undergoing treatment at the district hospital, he said.

