Anti-mosquito drive: Teams visit wards in Bhopal to combat mosquito breeding

BHOPAL: Malaria department carried out an anti-mosquito drive in ward number 56, 57 and 54 in the state capital under Elimination of Mosquito Borne Endemic Diseases (EMBED) Project, on Sunday.

The EMBED project supported by the Good and Green, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of Godrej Industries Private Limited; is being implemented by Family Health India in collaboration with local NGO partners and the Health Department of the Government of Madhya Pradesh.

The goal of the EMBED project is to reduce morbidity and mortality due to malaria and dengue in nine districts of Madhya Pradesh through behavior change communication (BCC), community mobilization and increased access to preventive services and mosquito repellent products to the last mile. The nine districts are Mandla, Dindori, Shivpuri, Sheopur, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Balaghat, Sidhi, Singrauli, districts have been reporting higher Annual Parasitic Index (API) and are high focus districts for Vector Borne Disease Control Program in Madhya Pradesh.

District Malaria officer Dr Akhilesh Dubey said the object of the anti-malaria campaign is to destroy mosquito larvae and eliminate their breeding sites. “During anti-malaria drive, people are advised to remove unused utensils, pitchers, earthen vessels and other water containers so that mosquitoes may not breed.” The officer urged the people to cooperate with the administration in the anti-malaria campaign.