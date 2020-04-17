Alone at home, visually impaired bank manager raped amid lockdown in Bhopal

BHOPAL: A 53-year-old visually impaired woman was sexually assaulted at her flat in the wee hours of Friday. The incident occurred in area under Shahapur police station.

The victim, a bank manager, was alone at home as her husband, who is also visually impaired was struck at his native place in Rajasthan due to the nationwide lockdown.

The accused entered the flat through the balcony, which was left open mistakenly, said police.

The woman in her complaint to police that she was sleeping in her room when between 4 and 5am, the man broke into her room. He threatened her of dire consequences if she alerted anyone. The man then raped her and thereafter walked away.

Shahpura SHO Chandrakant Patel said the accused entered into the house from the balcony which was mistakenly left open in the night.

The complainant said that the accused by his voice seemed to be a man in his late thirties, said the officer.

The accused while leaving the house, latched the doors of all the flats around from outside to ensure that no one followed him if even the women attempted to alert her neighbours.

Police said the after the accused left, the woman screamed for help. However, as none of the neighbours could come out at their houses as their front door was locked from outside. Later one of the neighbours called Dial-100 and a team of police rushed to the spot. The woman narrated her ordeal to the police and an FIR was registered.

The police have launched manhunt to nap the culprit.