Akanksha Sharma murder case: Bhopal serial killer who entombed friend after murdering gets Life Term

Bhopal/Bankura: A fast track court in West Bengal's Bankura district has sentenced Bhopal resident Udayan Das to life imprisonment for the murder of his woman friend 28-year-old Akanksha Sharma in 2016.

After murdering Akanksha, Das had put her body into a metal box and concrete was poured over it. The body was recovered from Das's place at Saket Nagar in Bhopal. Das had allegedly killed both his parents in Madhya Pradesh before murdering Akanksha Sharma.

Das, now in his mid-30s, had befriended Akanksha, a resident of Bankura's Rabindra Sarani locality, on a social media site and lured her to Bhopal from her home on the false promise of getting her a job in the USA.

Fast Track Court, Bankura, Judge Suresh Biswakarma, who pronounced Udayan Das guilty of murdering Akanksha Sharma (28) on Tuesday, sentenced him to life term in prison on Wednesday.

Chief public prosecutor Arun Chattopadhyay prayed for death sentence to Das claiming that it was a heinous crime and rarest of rare in nature.

He has also been fined Rs 20,000. If he fails to pay, he will have to spend six more months in jail," Public Prosecutor Arun Chatterjee told the media outside the court.

Abhishek Biswas, the lawyer representing Das, said that an appeal will be moved before a higher court challenging the conviction.

The prosecution had submitted before the court during trial that Akanksha had left her parental house at Rabindra Sarani here on June 23, 2016 informing her parents that she was going to the USA for a job in an international aid agency.

On reaching the residence of Das at Saket Nagar in Bhopal, the woman realised that she had been duped by Das, which led to arguments between her and the man.

The prosecution submitted that on July 15, 2016, Das strangled Sharma to death and entombed her body in a platform in the compound of his house.

It told the court that following the murder, Das used Sharma''s mobile and sent messages to her family impersonating her to claim that she was working in the USA, but could not talk to them over phone since she was yet to get a SIM card in that country.

He had also visited her family in Bankura in October, 2016.

Suspecting that something was amiss since they could not talk to her for several months and had only received some text messages from her mobile number, Sharma''s family members lodged a missing diary at Bankura Sadar police station.

Tracking the location of the mobile phone, the police learnt that it was in Bhopal, following which the woman's father and brother went to the Madhya Pradesh capital, but could not find her.

Shivendra Narayan Sharma, the woman''s father, lodged a case of kidnapping against Das on January 5, 2017, following which the Bankura Police went to Bhopal and arrested him on February 1, 2017.

Das confessed to his crime during questioning and Sharma''s remains were recovered from a trunk under the tomb in the compound of his residence, Chattopadhyay told the court.

He said that the police filed the chargesheet in the case within 90 days of the arrest and 19 witnesses were examined during trial.

Das is also accused of murdering his parents in Raipur. He allegedly buried their bodies in the compound of their house there after killing them.

Satisfied with the sentence, Sharma''s brother Ayush said that they were waiting for the day of judgement, while her parents said that though they wanted death sentence, they felt content as the life sentence would give peace to their daughter's soul. Agencies

The psychopath murdered his parents too

The Bhopal man had confessed to killing his parents a few years ago because they ‘were forcing him to study mathematics’. He allegedly buried their bodies in the compound of their house in Raipur there after killing them. Police then had brought Das to Raipur where he led them to the place where he had buried his parents. Police exhumed two skeletons from the courtyard. Further investigations revealed that he sold his parents house after killing them. Das – an only child – used to live with his parents at Raipur. While his father was a foreman with BHEL, his mother worked as a data analyst at Vindhyachal in Bhopal. They had three houses at Raipur, Delhi and Bhopal.

Akanksha’s family seek noose for killer

The family members of Akanksha, however, said they would appeal to the higher court demanding the death sentence for the convict.

Case timeline

Das came in contact with Akanksha Sharma through ‘Orkut’ posing as a professional based in the US.

June 23, 2016 : Akanksha left her Bankura home informing her parents she was going to the USA for a job

July 15, 2016: Das strangled Sharma to death and entombed her body in a platform in compound of his house.

Dec 5, 2016: Unable to connect to Akanksha, the family lodges missing report with the Bankura Sadar police

Jan 5, 2017: Woman’s father lodges another complaint against Udayan Das for allegedly abducting their daughter.

Feb 1, 2017: WB sleuths arrest Das from Bhopal, find Akanksha's mortal remains buried in a marble tomb at his residence