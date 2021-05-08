Aircraft mishap in Gwalior: Rs 65 crore lost as plane was without insurance, was meant for use by chief minister

During corona pandemic, the state plane was being used to transport life saving medicines when it crashed at airport in Gwalior and suffered heavy damage. Sources say that the damage is so severe that it will have to be written off completely.

According to sources, the file related to its insurance was prepared after arrival of B-250 plane from the US. However, the file got stuck in red-tape and the plane could not be insured. Aviation experts say that the damage that can be seen in video suggests that it is wiser to buy a new aircraft than to go for repairs.

Though the VT- MPQ state plane was damaged severely, two pilots and a tehsildar had a miraculous escape. The medicines were also safe.