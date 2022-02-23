Ahmedabad serial bomb blast case: SIMI operatives on death row find solace in faith, religious books in Bhopal Central Jail

BHOPAL: The six Student Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) operatives on death row here in Bhopal Central jail are showing signs of anxiety. Ahmedabad court had on February 18 awarded death penalty to 38 convicts, and sentenced 11 to life imprisonment in 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blast case. Six of the convicts awarded capital punishment are lodged in Bhopal Central Jail.

Earlier, when the court had announced the sentence, six convicts who were in Bhopal Central Jail for the past 13 years, had tossed their worries saying they had no regrets and felt no sorry as they were not involved in any such blast they would challenge the court judgment in higher court. However, as a day or two passed, the signs of anxiety were quite evident on these men on death row. The SIMI operatives, who have been sentenced capital punishment, have started reading more religious books and spending more time discussing faith. The SIMI activists, who have been given the library facility, were seen picking books on motivation, healing and faith. The convicts have also objected to the songs being played on local FM radio on the premises. “They operatives think that songs played on the radio are not in accordance with their religious beliefs and so they should be stopped,” said one of the jail officers pleading anonymity.

A few of them have asked the jail authorities to allow video conferencing with their family members who are outstation, the jail authorities, however, have rejected their request citing

rules of the ministry of home affairs. The jail administration is allowing physical meetings of the family members with the prisoners.

Meanwhile, the security has been beefed up in and around the jail premises. As many as 23 SIMI activists are lodged in the Bhopal central jail. The activists are taken out from the ‘Anda cell’ in small groups. Taking nothing to chance, the jail administration has tightened the vigil and security around the activists.

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 11:25 PM IST