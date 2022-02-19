African cheetahs to be brought after Kuno’s field team’s visit to South Africa

Bhopal: Another team comprising field officials from Kuno National Park, where South African cheetahs will be released, will leave for South Africa, once the team of senior officials that is currently in South Africa returns, said officials.

A five-member team - comprising Rakesh Kumar Jagenia, deputy inspector general of forests of the Union ministry of environment, Amit Mallick, inspector general of National Tiger Conservation Authority of India, YV Jhala, dean of Wildlife of India, Ashok Barnwal, principal secretary, forest department of MP and JS Chouhan principal chief conservator of forests and chief wildlife warden of Madhya Pradesh - is on a visit to South Africa and Namibia and will return on February 25.

“Modalities of transportation of cheetahs will be finalised during this visit to South Africa that was delayed twice because of corona pandemic,” said Ashok Barnwal, principal secretary of forest department, before leaving for South Africa.

Explaining details about transportation and reintroduction of cheetahs in Kuno National Park, principal chief conservator of forest, JS Chouhan, before leaving to South Africa, had said that another team of field officials from Kuno will go to South Africa.

“Five field officials from Kuno who will take care and study the behaviour of animals after being reintroduced in forest enclosure will go to South Africa and interact with the field officials to know more about cheetahs and precautions that need to be maintained,” Chouhan had said.

A separate enclosure spread across 5 square kilometres has been prepared inside Kuno forest for soft release of African cheetahs. Sufficient prey base and grasslands have been prepared. The field team will keep close tab on translocated cheetahs to study their behaviour in new environment.

The schedule for visit of field officials from Kuno National Park will be decided by the team of senior officials who are currently on visit to South Africa. It is expected sometime in March, said officials.

The plan to introduce cheetahs was to be executed in November last year in Kuno.

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 11:18 PM IST