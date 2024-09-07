Accidental Firing By Gunman Injures Guna Additional SP's Driver

Representative Image |

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Driver of the Additional SP of Guna Police was ‘accidentally’ shot by his own gunman on Saturday. The injured driver has been sent to district hospital for treatment. Along with Ad SP, Collector and other police officials were also present in the hospital.

Gunman of Additional SP, Santosh Raghuvanshi was cleaning his gun, as he does every morning when the accident occurred. The injured driver has sustained minor injury just below his left knee. The doctors have identified a fracture and are treating the same.

According to information, on a quaint Saturday morning, Santosh Raghuvanshi, gunman of Additional SP Man Singh Thakur was cleaning his weapon as was his routine. After the routine cleanup, he installed the magazine into the load. The magazine was full and unknowingly the safety lock of the pistol disengaged.

Clueless about the disengagement of the lock, Raghuvanshi accidentally shot the driver, Mahesh Dhakad, who was sitting right across him. The gun fired when he was placing it back on the table and accidentally pressed the trigger. The bullet went straight into the driver's left leg and left him injured. As soon as the incident occurred, Ad. SP Thakur immediately took Dhakad to a district hospital where his treatment is undergoing.