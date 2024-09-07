 Accidental Firing By Gunman Injures Guna Additional SP's Driver
FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, September 07, 2024, 03:19 PM IST
Representative Image |

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Driver of the Additional SP of Guna Police was ‘accidentally’ shot by his own gunman on Saturday. The injured driver has been sent to district hospital for treatment. Along with Ad SP, Collector and other police officials were also present in the hospital.

Gunman of Additional SP, Santosh Raghuvanshi was cleaning his gun, as he does every morning when the accident occurred. The injured driver has sustained minor injury just below his left knee. The doctors have identified a fracture and are treating the same.

Accidental Firing By Gunman Injures Guna Additional SP's Driver

