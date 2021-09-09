8-year-old girl dies of fever in Bhopal

BHOPAL: An 8-year-old girl died of fever in Bhopal on Wednesday night. The family members of the girl told the minor she had symptoms of viral fever.

The girl Simran Karole was a resident of Kotra Sultanabad in Kamla Nagar police station.

The Kamla Nagar police said the minor girl was ailing for two days and her family members ensured her medication at home. However, on Wednesday evening when her condition deteriorated she was rushed to the JP Hospital, where she was declared ‘brought dead’.

Her father Sachin Karole told the Free Press that they had given the medicines to the girl to bring down her fever and she was doing fine until Wednesday morning. Later in the day, her health began to deteriorate and she was rushed to the 1250 Hospital, where the doctors declared her dead on arrival, said Karole. He said the fever caused her body pain and she would shiver.

Assistant sub inspector (ASI) Gaya Prasad said the girl had symptoms of the viral fever. Police are yet to access the medical report to confirm what fever she had contracted. Civil surgeon Rakesh Shrivastav said he is yet to confirm the reason for the death of the minor girl.

