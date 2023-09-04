 8 Suicides In 1 Day: Police Mum Over Sanjeevani Helpline Rollout
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopal8 Suicides In 1 Day: Police Mum Over Sanjeevani Helpline Rollout

8 Suicides In 1 Day: Police Mum Over Sanjeevani Helpline Rollout

Ironically, Sanjeevani Helpline has not been launched yet.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 04, 2023, 11:08 PM IST
article-image
8 Suicides In 1 Day: Police Mum Over Sanjeevani Helpline Rollout | IANS

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Eight suicides reported in last 24 hours have jolted the state capital. Those who took the extreme step had either been battling with financial constraints or were suffering from depression.

The police did not recover suicide note in any of the cases. Ironically, Sanjeevani Helpline has not been launched yet. Sanjeevani Helpline is an initiative, whose launch was announced by Bhopal police two months ago to help people in distress and thus prevent suicides.

A month earlier, additional commissioner of police of Bhopal (law and order) Awadhesh Goswami had claimed that Sanjeevani helpline number would become functional in city in three days.

Goswami was unavailable for comment when contacted by Free Press. The first suicide case was reported from Piplani in which a 28-year-old woman had an argument with husband as he used to consume alcohol in excess. She committed suicide after this.

Bagsewaniya resident Karan (19) was suffering from depression due to unemployment. He too hanged himself to death on Sunday. Others who committed suicide were Mahesh Ahirwar (35) from Bajaria, Rajesh (26) from Jyotiphule slum of Haibganj area, Deepak Namdev from TT Nagar, Sunil (45) from Shahjehanabad, Somnath (24) from Teela Jamalpura and Jairam Singh (60) from Kamla Nagar.

Patience missing: Psychiatarist Psychiatrist and head of psychology department at LNCT University, Bhopal, Dr Deepti Singhal said people specially youths lack patience. “People perceive struggle of moment as the struggle of lifetime. They fail to understand that their struggle is ephemeral. About 20 years ago, people did not have this mindset,” she said.

Read Also
MP Election News: Congress Appoints 3 Members, Including Arun Yadav As Special Invitee To Screening...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: History-Sheeter Held For Assaulting Youth, His Sister

Bhopal: History-Sheeter Held For Assaulting Youth, His Sister

Cheetah Steering Committee Holds Review Meet In Kuno

Cheetah Steering Committee Holds Review Meet In Kuno

Bhopal: FDA Cancels Food License Of Sultan Hotel

Bhopal: FDA Cancels Food License Of Sultan Hotel

MP Tip-Off: PM Likely To Visit Sagar's Bina On September 14

MP Tip-Off: PM Likely To Visit Sagar's Bina On September 14

Bagsewaniya Police Crack Blind Murder; Woman, Paramour Held

Bagsewaniya Police Crack Blind Murder; Woman, Paramour Held