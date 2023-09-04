8 Suicides In 1 Day: Police Mum Over Sanjeevani Helpline Rollout | IANS

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Eight suicides reported in last 24 hours have jolted the state capital. Those who took the extreme step had either been battling with financial constraints or were suffering from depression.

The police did not recover suicide note in any of the cases. Ironically, Sanjeevani Helpline has not been launched yet. Sanjeevani Helpline is an initiative, whose launch was announced by Bhopal police two months ago to help people in distress and thus prevent suicides.

A month earlier, additional commissioner of police of Bhopal (law and order) Awadhesh Goswami had claimed that Sanjeevani helpline number would become functional in city in three days.

Goswami was unavailable for comment when contacted by Free Press. The first suicide case was reported from Piplani in which a 28-year-old woman had an argument with husband as he used to consume alcohol in excess. She committed suicide after this.

Bagsewaniya resident Karan (19) was suffering from depression due to unemployment. He too hanged himself to death on Sunday. Others who committed suicide were Mahesh Ahirwar (35) from Bajaria, Rajesh (26) from Jyotiphule slum of Haibganj area, Deepak Namdev from TT Nagar, Sunil (45) from Shahjehanabad, Somnath (24) from Teela Jamalpura and Jairam Singh (60) from Kamla Nagar.

Patience missing: Psychiatarist Psychiatrist and head of psychology department at LNCT University, Bhopal, Dr Deepti Singhal said people specially youths lack patience. “People perceive struggle of moment as the struggle of lifetime. They fail to understand that their struggle is ephemeral. About 20 years ago, people did not have this mindset,” she said.