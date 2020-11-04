8 MP horse riders bag 13 medals in Jaipur

Eight horse riders from state have won 13 medals at 3rd Jaipur horse riding tournament. The tournament was organised from October 28-31. The riders have won seven gold medals, three silver and three bronze medals at the tournament.

The winners have qualified for the national junior horse riding tournament clearing path at Regional Equestrian League. The national junior tournament will be held in Delhi from December 20-30.

Horse riders Adarsh Rathore, Umar Ali, Bholu Parmar, Raju Singh, Mohammed Hamja Aaquil, Ansh Preet, Jyoti Vishwakarma and Akanksha Vishwakarma from the academy have qualified for the national tournament.

The minister of sports and youth welfare Yashodhara Raje Scindia have congratulated the winners and wished them luck for their future endeavours. Captain Bhagirath had coached the horse riders for the tournament and had accompanied them to Jaipur.