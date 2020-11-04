Bhopal: Seven-year-old Manan Sulya bags second position in Rubik's cubes competition organised by Crazyarena

BHOPAL: Seven-year-old Manan Sulya from Bhopal bagged second position in Rubik's cubes competition.

Crazyarena, an organisation from Indore hosted an online Rubik's cubes competition for kids in group- Junior (4-8 years) and Senior (8-14 years). The final round ended on October 28. And the results were declared on November 3.

Manan Sulya is a student of class 2 in St. Joseph’s Co-Ed, Bhopal. Besides Manan, seven-and-a-half-year-old twins Arika and Krisha Dubey from Bhopal bagged third and fourth position respectively.

In the senior category, Advik Maheshwari (Indore) and Anurag Kumar (Bhopal) were placed in the top 10 position. Children participated live online from various cities of India and other countries like USA, UK, Singapore, Malaysia, UAE, Qatar, etc.