8 Internal Squabbling Crops Up In Congress Over 5 Seats In Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress is sparing no effort to reduce the number of rebels in the ensuing election. The party has begun to do the damage-control excise in advance in other constituencies in the state, but it is facing internal squabbling for tickets in the state capital.

The aspirants for tickets for five seats in Bhopal are displaying their strength. Congress leader Sanjeev Saxena has announced he will contest election from south-west constituency in Bhopal.

Just before the 2018 Vidhan Sabha election, former chief minister Digvijaya Singh went to the residence of Saxena and pacified him. But Saxena has announced his candidature nearly two and a half months before the election.

Fielding Saxena from south-west constituency in Bhopal may create problems for the party’s present MLA PC Sharma. There are discussions that the party may give a ticket to Saxena and ask Sharma not to contest this time. Similar is the situation in Huzur assembly seat.

Naresh Gyanchandani, who contested last time, is ready to throw his hat in the ring again. Similarly, former MLA Jitendra Daga has rolled up his sleeves to contest the ensuing election.

Both have the support of Digvijaya Singh. Against this backdrop, if one gets ticket, another will damage the party’s prospects. Narela constituency is no exception. Manoj Shukla, a supporter of former president of the party’s state unit Suresh Pachouri, is ready to contest from this seat.

Shukla has been working in this constituency for the past five years. He has sent more than 10,000 women to pilgrimage. Nevertheless, Mahendra Singh Chouhan, who had already contested from this seat, is demanding a ticket this time, too.

Chouhan has made his intention clear by taking out a rally in the area. In Berasia constituency, Rambhai Mehar and Vinay Mehar are fighting for tickets. Both want to contest the upcoming election, but Digvijaya Singh will have the last word in giving tickets in this constituency. So, both are showing their strength before him.

Bhopal north seat is caught in familial dispute

The family members of Arif Aqueel are fighting for the Bhopal north constituency. Arif Aqueel’s son Atif and brother Amir are demanding tickets from this constituency. It also came to light that both had locked horns over the issue.

Besides, a supporter of MPCC president Kamal Nath Asif Jaki is also aspiring for a ticket. The BJP is keeping an eye on the internal feud of the Congress in this constituency.

