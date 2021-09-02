72 % Bhopalites ignorant about poor nerve health signs: Survey

BHOPAL: Around 72 per cent Bhopalites ignore early sign of poor nerve health, which is much higher than the national average, according to ‘P&G Nerve Health Survey’.

Results of the ‘P&G Nerve Health Survey’ conducted among 1800 respondents across 12 cities, showed that over 60 per cent of the respondents ignored early signs of poor nerve health.

The survey was conducted by HEAL Health and Hansa Research, and supported by Procter & Gamble Health Limited. The national survey also highlights that while over 90 per cent of the respondents believe that healthy nerves are important, only 38 per cent know that nerves are different from blood vessels.

Dr Satish Khadilkar, Dean and HOD Neurology, Bombay Hospital Institute of Medical Sciences said, “Vitamin-B deficiencies may have a higher probability for nerve impairments. Like most vitamins, B12 can’t be made by the body. Instead, it must be gotten from food and supplements. Some people don’t consume enough vitamin B12 to meet their needs, others can’t absorb enough. As a result, vitamin B12 deficiency is found to be relatively common, especially among older people.”

Speaking about the objective of the survey, Milind Thatte, Managing Director - Procter & Gamble Health, said,“A large population of the country today suffers from Vitamin B deficiencies without knowing the causes and the risks associated with this condition including nerve damage. Survey is an effort to increase awareness about nerve health, empower people to recognize the early symptoms and how it can be managed with a balanced diet and supplementation.”

-Dr Mangesh Tiwaskar, Honorary General Secretary, Association of Physicians of India (API), said, “Vitamin B12 deficiency may be one of the main reasons leading to nerve problems. Good nutrition is often the first line of defence to avoid many diseases, including nerve health. The nerve damage caused by a lack of Vitamin B12 may become permanently debilitating.”

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 11:43 PM IST