5th Junior Girl's National Boxing Championship 2022: SAI Bhopal boxer Khushi wins gold medal

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sports Authority of India (SAI) boxer Khushi Pooniya has won a gold medal in the 80-kg weight category in 5th Junior Girl's National Boxing Championship 2022, which was organised in Imphal in Manipur from October 27 to November 2.

"My experience at the national event was amazing. I played three bouts, the first bout was against Kerala, the second was against Maharashtra and in third bout, I defeated a boxer from Delhi. Out of all of them, I felt the final fight was the best one. I won’t say it was challenging, but I learned a lot and enjoyed it,” Khushi said.

She added, "I started boxing in 2019 but stopped during Covid. It has been three years. I joined SAI Bhopal for five months. I love SAI Bhopal’s environment. Our coach Bharti mam went there with me, she supported me throughout the tournament. I have always got everyone’s support be it my family, my friends or my coach."

When asked how she started boxing, she said, "I was inspired after watching Mary Kom movie. I loved the movie. After I watched the movie, I started punching my father and my other family members and now here I am doing what I love the most. In my school, my classmates often fear me, they say we don’t want to mess up with you, you are a boxer. It feels good."

Khushi is now preparing Youth World Championship to be held next year. Prior to this, Khushi participated in Asian Youth and Junior Boxing Championships 2022 held in Amman, Jordan where she won a silver medal.