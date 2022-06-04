58 cases at the age of 61, how Mukhtar Malik turned dreaded don in Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Notorious gangster Mukhtar Malik, who succumbed to injuries in Rajasthan gangwar recently, had 58 criminal cases registered against him at the age of 61 in various police stations of Bhopal and Raisen district.

Malik was a resident of 34 mile locality, Raisen district and he was active in the world of crime since 1982. The cases registered against him include murder, arms act, attempt to murder, loot, property disputes, kidnapping, extortion, etc.

According to reports, Malik was jailed for the first at the age of 21 years in connection with a rape case. Malik had shot to limelight after he threatened the then CM Sundar Lal Patwa in 1990.

Later, he hit the headlines after being part of a gangwar in district court Shahjanabad in state capital Bhopal in 1995. He had an old dispute with another dreaded criminal Munne Painter. Both parties fired around 25 rounds on the court premises which left three persons dead.

Following the incident, the MP High Court had given the death sentence to Mukhtar in April 2007. He was, however, acquitted from the Supreme Court.

In 1996, Malik kidnapped three children from Raisen district. Sources said that he had called miscreants from Uttar Pradesh to commit the crime. The police, however, had rescued the children by killing his associates in an encounter.

On November 24, 2003, Mukhtar attacked PD Srivastava, the then deputy jailer of Central Jail Bhopal. Mukhtar’s shooter Taufeeq had committed the crime. Taufeeq fired two bullets at the jailer when he was on his way home from jail. The jailer narrowly survived the attack and later, it was revealed that the bullet was fired by Mukhtar.

The most recent case registered against Mukhtar was at Koh-e-Fiza police station in Bhopal in connection with attempt to murder.

Mukhtar died on Friday morning during treatment in a private hospital in Jhalawar, Rajasthan after sustaining severe injuries in gang war. The incident occurred on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. Mukhtar toiled hard to survive before his death.

Jhalawar DSP Giridhar Singh said that on Friday morning the villagers saw Mukhtar dragging in the forest. He was suffering from hunger and thirst. He was so tired that he could not even speak. His feet were bleeding, there were several cut marks on his skin. It seemed that due to lack of knowledge of the area, he wandered in the forest for two days.

Later, the locals informed the police about the injured gangster. Acting on the information, the police rushed to the spot and admitted him to the hospital.