54-Year-Old Man Murdered After Drunken Brawl In Katni

Katni (Madhya Pradesh): A 54-year-old man was murdered with a sharp-edged weapon after a drunken brawl with another person in Heerapur Kondiya village under NKJ police station on Tuesday night. According to reports, a man, Ashok Barman, attacked Ghnshyam Kol with a sharp-edged weapon after an altercation. Kol, who sustained severe injuries, was taken to the district hospital where he died.

The police handed over the body of Kol to his family members after the post-mortem and arrested Barman. The police said when both Kol and Barman were consuming liquor, they had an altercation over some issues.

Barman flew off the handle and attacked Kol with a sharp-edged weapon. Anger was prevailing among the villagers after the murder.

The family members of Kol laid his body on the road and blocked traffic, demanding justice for the family members of the deceased. On getting information, superintendent of police Neha Pachisia and in charge of the NKJ police station Anil Yadav rushed to the spot. Both of them convinced the angry family members of Kol to lift the road blockade.

After her advice, the angry public lifted the road blockade. A police team then sealed an illegal liquor outlet in the city. Although there is peace in the area, resentment is brewing among the villagers at the incident.