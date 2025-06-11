 54-Year-Old Man Murdered After Drunken Brawl In Katni
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopal54-Year-Old Man Murdered After Drunken Brawl In Katni

54-Year-Old Man Murdered After Drunken Brawl In Katni

The police handed over the body of Kol to his family members after the post-mortem and arrested Barman

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 09:53 PM IST
article-image
54-Year-Old Man Murdered After Drunken Brawl In Katni | Representative Image

Katni (Madhya Pradesh): A 54-year-old man was murdered with a sharp-edged weapon after a drunken brawl with another person in Heerapur Kondiya village under NKJ police station on Tuesday night. According to reports, a man, Ashok Barman, attacked Ghnshyam Kol with a sharp-edged weapon after an altercation. Kol, who sustained severe injuries, was taken to the district hospital where he died.

The police handed over the body of Kol to his family members after the post-mortem and arrested Barman. The police said when both Kol and Barman were consuming liquor, they had an altercation over some issues.

Read Also
PDS Rice Scam In Seoni: After 7-Years Probe EOW Books 11 Rice Millers, 2 Government Officials
article-image

Barman flew off the handle and attacked Kol with a sharp-edged weapon. Anger was prevailing among the villagers after the murder.

The family members of Kol laid his body on the road and blocked traffic, demanding justice for the family members of the deceased. On getting information, superintendent of police Neha Pachisia and in charge of the NKJ police station Anil Yadav rushed to the spot. Both of them convinced the angry family members of Kol to lift the road blockade.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Mosques Protest Police 'Harassment' Over Loudspeaker Rules, Plan Legal Pushback
Mumbai Mosques Protest Police 'Harassment' Over Loudspeaker Rules, Plan Legal Pushback
Mumbai Crime: 70-Year-Old Woman Duped By Fake Policemen In Kandivali, Loses Gold Bangles Worth ₹1.95 Lakh; Case Registered
Mumbai Crime: 70-Year-Old Woman Duped By Fake Policemen In Kandivali, Loses Gold Bangles Worth ₹1.95 Lakh; Case Registered
ED Attaches ₹33.89 Crore Assets Of Mumbai Realty Promoter In PMLA Probe
ED Attaches ₹33.89 Crore Assets Of Mumbai Realty Promoter In PMLA Probe
India’s PSUs & PSBs Turn Into Wealth Creators In Last 11 Years
India’s PSUs & PSBs Turn Into Wealth Creators In Last 11 Years

After her advice, the angry public lifted the road blockade. A police team then sealed an illegal liquor outlet in the city.  Although there is peace in the area, resentment is brewing among the villagers at the incident.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Street Lights Off, City Streets Unsafe

Bhopal: Street Lights Off, City Streets Unsafe

Madhya Pradesh Government Refuses To Procure Moong, Will Ask Traders To Increase Rates

Madhya Pradesh Government Refuses To Procure Moong, Will Ask Traders To Increase Rates

Municipality To Hold Public Hearing Every Thursday In Narmadapuram

Municipality To Hold Public Hearing Every Thursday In Narmadapuram

54-Year-Old Man Murdered After Drunken Brawl In Katni

54-Year-Old Man Murdered After Drunken Brawl In Katni

PDS Rice Scam In Seoni: After 7-Years Probe EOW Books 11 Rice Millers, 2 Government Officials

PDS Rice Scam In Seoni: After 7-Years Probe EOW Books 11 Rice Millers, 2 Government Officials