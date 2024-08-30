 5-Years Jail To StockGuru India Mastermind Lokeshwar Dev, Priyanka For Duping Investors
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopal5-Years Jail To StockGuru India Mastermind Lokeshwar Dev, Priyanka For Duping Investors

5-Years Jail To StockGuru India Mastermind Lokeshwar Dev, Priyanka For Duping Investors

The accused couple defrauded people mostly from Delhi, Bhopal, Dehradun, Jaipur, Sikkim among other through chit fund offices.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 30, 2024, 11:39 PM IST
article-image
Representational image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal District and Sessions Court on Friday convicted StockGuru India mastermind Lokeshwar Dev Jain and Priyanka Saraswat and sentenced them to five years of imprisonment for duping investors. Special judge (EOW) Manoj Singh has passed the order.

According to special prosecution officer Ram Kumar Khatri, the complainant reported a complaint of fraud to the Economic Offense Wing (EOW) in 2012. People invested when they were told that they will get 20 per cent return every month on the money they will invest. After six months, they will be returned the entire principal amount.

Read Also
MP Congress Protest In Bhopal: Jitu Patwari, Others Injured As Cops Aggressively Shoot With Water...
article-image

Couple Defrauded Investors

According to complainants, they were given return at rate of 20 per cent initially after deducting TDS. This was stopped later. The principal amount was not returned. EOW had registered a case under Section 420 of IPC. The accused couple defrauded people mostly from Delhi, Bhopal, Dehradun, Jaipur, Sikkim among other through chit fund offices. They had also opened regional offices in those places.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai's Residential Sales Value Expected To Exceed ₹2 Lakh Crore By 2030, According To JLL
Mumbai's Residential Sales Value Expected To Exceed ₹2 Lakh Crore By 2030, According To JLL
Mumbai: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Approves Wage Structure Revision For Major Ports Workers, Averting Strike
Mumbai: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Approves Wage Structure Revision For Major Ports Workers, Averting Strike
Paris 2024 Paralympics Medals Tally: India Breaks Into Top-10 After 1 Gold, 2 Bronze And A Silver On Blockbuster Day 2
Paris 2024 Paralympics Medals Tally: India Breaks Into Top-10 After 1 Gold, 2 Bronze And A Silver On Blockbuster Day 2
Actor Vishak Nair Receives Death Threats After Confusion Over His Role In Kangana Ranaut's Emergency: 'Check Your Facts'
Actor Vishak Nair Receives Death Threats After Confusion Over His Role In Kangana Ranaut's Emergency: 'Check Your Facts'

People were lured into the scam by asking them to invest money. In return, they were offered 20% interest every month. Every time they duped people, the accused changed their names.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

5-Years Jail To StockGuru India Mastermind Lokeshwar Dev, Priyanka For Duping Investors

5-Years Jail To StockGuru India Mastermind Lokeshwar Dev, Priyanka For Duping Investors

CM Yadav's Delhi Visit Signals Major Political Appointments In Madhya Pradesh, Push For Vande Bharat...

CM Yadav's Delhi Visit Signals Major Political Appointments In Madhya Pradesh, Push For Vande Bharat...

13-Year-Old Tribal Girl Gang Raped, Police Took 15 Days To Register Case In Tikamgarh

13-Year-Old Tribal Girl Gang Raped, Police Took 15 Days To Register Case In Tikamgarh

Gwalior’s Achleshwar Mahadev Temple Receives ₹7.42 Lakh After Woman Nominates Lord Achaleshwar...

Gwalior’s Achleshwar Mahadev Temple Receives ₹7.42 Lakh After Woman Nominates Lord Achaleshwar...

Jabalpur Witnesses Surge In Dengue, Malaria & Others; Hospitals Fall Short Of Beds

Jabalpur Witnesses Surge In Dengue, Malaria & Others; Hospitals Fall Short Of Beds