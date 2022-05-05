3-day Power Summit “Manthan-2022” in Jabalpur from today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A three-day 'Manthan-2022' centred on introspection of engineers and employees of all power companies of Madhya Pradesh is going to be organised in Jabalpur from Thursday. It will continue till May 7, according to state government officials.

Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar will inaugurate Manthan-2022 on Thursday.

Principal Secretary Energy Sanjay Dubey, Secretary Energy and Managing Director of MP Power Management Company Vivek Porwal, Managing Director of power companies, experts in the power sector of the country, Chief Engineers of 6 power companies of the state to technical level personnel are taking part in the summit, officials added.

Madhya Pradesh East Kshetra Vidyut Vitran Company has been made the nodal agency for Manthan-2022.

With the start of the new financial year, Manthan-2022 will provide a unique opportunity to introspect and learn from experts in the field about the best practices adopted globally in the energy sector. It will provide an opportunity for discussion and interaction on how to deal with the elements that are hindering the successful transformation of the energy sector.

The objective of 'Manthan-2022' is to focus on creating energy transition or transformation strategies and achieving financial stability. For three days, during introspection, the engineers and personnel of power companies of the state will reflect on issues like 'what can be achieved' by energy experts, academics and practitioners and by self-learning among themselves. The top objective of 'Manthan-2022' is to reduce losses and reduce consumer complaints.

Experts from the country's power sector will make presentations in the three-day event. Secretary, Union Ministry of Power Alok Kumar; Director of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Tripura; ex-MD DISCOM MS Kale; AGM of NTPC BB Padhi; Ms. Surbhi Goel of World Bank; V Balaji, Executive Director, Power System Operation Corporation; DGM, Power Grid Corporation of India CP Awasthi; Santanu Sen of CESC Kolkata; Reji Pillai, Chairman, India Smart Grid Forum and Global Smart Grid Federation, Samitosh Mohapatra, PwC; Stephen of MIT; Mr. Sameer Saxena of NLDC, Abhishek Ranjan of Renew Power, Alfred Manohar, Harmanjit Singh Negi will give presentations on electricity related topics in different sessions.

During 'Manthan-2022' different sports activities will also be organised which include cricket, badminton, table tennis, billiards, chess. The cultural activity will include inter electric company singing, dancing and skit competitions.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 10:41 AM IST