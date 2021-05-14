3 arrested for black marketing of Remdesivir injections, another accused on the run

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amid rising cases of Covid in the state and government’s tall claims of availability of sufficient Remdesivir injections, their black marketing is continuing.

Bhopal police on Friday claimed to have arrested three persons for black marketing of Remdesivir injections while one of the accused is still at large. The police have recovered six vials from the accused.

The accused have been identified as Ankit Saluja, 26, a resident of Kolar, Dilpreet Saluja alias Nanu, 26, a resident of Kolar and Akarsh Saxena, a resident of Arera Hills.

While Dilpreet Saluja owns Indore Seat Cover shop in MP Nagar, Akarsh Saxena runs a medical store at 6-number market.

Police officials said that Kolar police had received a tip off regarding persons standing near Signature Residency in Kolar late on Thursday night. A police team reached the spot and detained all the three. During questioning, they revealed that they were involved in the black marketing of Remdesivir injections.

“The accused have revealed that they were purchasing injection from local resident Akash Dubey who works in IT department of JK Hospital. Dubey is yet to be arrested,” said a senior police officer, wishing not to be quoted.

Police sources said that the trio have revealed that they have purchased 19 vials of injection from Dubey at different cost.

“They said that they had purchased an injection from Akash Dubey at Rs 25,000 on April 28. They later purchased five injections from him at Rs 12,000 a piece. Two days ago, they had purchased five injections for Rs 16,000 each. All transactions were made online. They have purchased 16 vials from Dubey,” said a police officer. “We have yet to establish from where Akash was procuring injections,” he said.