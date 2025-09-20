 28 Trains To Halt At Maihar Station During Navratri; Check Full Details Below
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 06:11 PM IST
article-image
28 Trains To Halt At Maihar Station During Navratri; Check Full Details Below | Representative Image

Maihar (Madhya Pradesh): West Central Railway has announced a special arrangement for devotees visiting Navratri Mela at Maa Sharda Devi Temple in Maihar district of Madhya Pradesh.

The announcement has been made in view of the expected rush at the temple during Shardiya Navratri 2025. The trains will help manage the rush and make travel easier for the devotees throughout the festive season.

As per the announcement, a total of 14 pairs (28 trains) will have a temporary stop at Maihar station from September 22 to October 6.

Each train will be given a 5-minute halt, allowing passengers to board and deboard comfortably while helping control the crowd at the station.

Rail officials confirmed that the arrival and departure timings of all trains will remain unchanged and appealed to passengers to plan their journeys according to the schedule.

This decision will bring relief for lakhs of devotees coming to attend the Navratri fair. It is expected to make the travel smoother and reduce unnecessary congestion at Maihar station.

Train Schedule:

Lokmanya Tilak Terminus - Gorakhpur Express (11055) will reach Maihar at 3:15 am and depart at 3:20 am.

Gorakhpur - Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express (11056) will arrive at 8:25 pm and leave at 8:30 pm.

Similarly, trains like

Chennai - Chhapra Express,

Valsad - Muzaffarpur Express,

Pune - Gorakhpur Express,

Patna - Purna Express,

Bandra Terminus - Patna Express,

and others will also get a 5 - minute stop at Maihar.

