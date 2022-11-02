19-yr-old hangs self at police station Present report on custodial death in Bhopal: MPHRC to Sagar IGP

Representational Image |

Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission has taken cognisance in a case wherein a youth died in police custody in Sagar. The commission has asked Sagar inspector general of police (IGP) to present detailed report in one month, said officials here on Wednesday.

A 19-year-old boy arrested on the charges of kidnapping had committed suicide by hanging himself from ceiling at Jaisinagar police station in Sagar district on Tuesday morning. The Superintendent of Police has ordered magisterial inquiry into the matter.

The victim identified as Kritesh Kushwaha resident of villager Semra Goplan had eloped with one minor girl who lives in his neighbouring area. The family members of the girl had filed the case of kidnapping against the victim. The police have registered the case and found the two in Bhopal. The police brought them back to Jaisinagar on Tuesday early morning. The police handed the girl to the family and Kritesh was kept in police custody.

In the morning, Kritesh was found hanging from ceiling fan at police station. The police immediately brought him down and rushed him to community health centre. The doctors referred him to district hospital Sagar.

In Sagar, the doctors declared him brought dead. The family members of the deceased raised protest and blamed that the family members of the girl and police for beating and harassing the boy and thus forcing him to commit suicide.

Earlier, the police tried to cover the incident by claiming that the victim had fallen ill. But latter the police accepted that the victim had committed suicide at the police station.