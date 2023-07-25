182 Prisoners Serving Life Imprisonment to be released from jails: MP Minister Narottam Mishra

State Home Minister Narottam Mishra |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 182 prisoners serving their life imprisonment in different jails in Madhya Pradesh would be freed on the occasion of Independence Day (August 15), state home minister Narottam Mishra has said.

Briefing the press on Tuesday, Mishra said that earlier prisoners serving life imprisonment were released twice a year -- on the occasion of Independence Day and the Republic Day, but now this exercise takes place four times in one year. The minister also made it clear that those serving life imprisonment on rape charges would not be given any leniency.

Those Punished With Fine, Only Be Released After Paying It

While those who have been punished with fines, they will be released only after paying the amount. "If someone is punished in any other case, then he\she will be released after completing the sentence in that case. Those who did not get bail in their second cases will be detained as undertrials and not as convicts. If convicted in a case of another state, they shall be transferred to that state," the minister added.

Meanwhile, he also informed that the state government has decided to increase 'Samman Nidhi' of the ex-servicemen of the Second World War from Rs 8,000 per month to Rs 15,000. "At present, there are at least 112 ex-servicemen from Madhya Pradesh who had participated in World War II," Mishra added.

