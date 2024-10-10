 ₹1,814 Cr Drug Haul: Inquiry Into Drug Traders’ Links, Funding Going On
Call details to expose their nexus with politicians.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 10, 2024, 08:18 AM IST
article-image
₹1,814 Cr Drug Haul: Inquiry Into Drug Traders’ Links, Funding Going On | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government is probing under whose protection drug traders Harish Anjana and Premsukh Patidar were operating. The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Delhi is probing who were funding their business besides the police are investigating how the money made through drugs trade is being used.

After their links with some politicians have come to light, the police are probing the nexus between the drug mafia and politicians. ACB (Delhi) and ATS (Gujarat) are taking out call details of those who are associated with this trade. On the grounds of call details, the names of those who were associated with drug traders will come to light.

₹1,814 Cr Drug Haul: NCB, ATS Gujarat Meet Police Commissioner; Shop Owner Who Rented Shop To Drug...
article-image

The call details will also expose their political links. According to sources, both Anjana and Patidar had relations with most of the politicians in Mandsaur district. They wielded lot of power because of their links with politicians under whose protection they used to operate. There are reports that Anjana had connections with the officers of Mandsaur. According to sources, the state government is taking feedback on the people with whom the duo had links.

