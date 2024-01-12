17 Position Of Women Has Always Been Great In Our Culture: Assembly Speaker | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Assembly speaker Narendra Singh Tomar attended a dialogue session organised by the Women’s Press Club on the Women’s Reservation Bill on Wednesday. During his address, Tomar said that there was a time when women’s representation in politics was minimal.

However, the BJP has consistently made meaningful efforts to bring women into mainstream politics. Tomar emphasised that “when discussing the women’s world, we should also consider our history, heritage, social environment and spiritual ideology.

By doing so, we will find that the position of women in our culture has always been great”. He praised the Women Press Club for organising the dialogue on the Women Reservation Bill. MoS Krishna Gaur, MoS Pratima Bagri, MLA Nirmala Sapre, and president of the Women Press Club Deepti Chaurasia, journalist Shifalee were present.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To mark the 161st birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, the ‘Youth of the Year’ award will be given on Friday in Melbourne, Australia. The event also features the launch of renowned journalist Pankaj Pathak’s poetry collection ‘Samkaleen Saptak’. It also includes contributions from Bhopal’s Ajay Bokil, Dr. Rajeev Saxena, Dr. Manju Tiwari, and Vivek Savarikar.

Chandigarh’s Dr. Vandana Shukla and Dr. Piyush Awasthi also contributed to the book. The award, dedicated to individuals aged 5 to 25, was initiated by the Consulate General of India in Melbourne. Various cultural programmes, including an elocution competition, fancy dress, and prize distribution, will also take place during the event. The event will be held at the Altoona City Theatre. 30 different organisations have supported this event.