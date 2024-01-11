MP: ‘Why Can’t BJP Wait For Ram Temple’s Completion?' Digvijaya Singh Slams Govt For ‘Politicising’ Ayodhya

Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh on Thursday accused BJP of politicising the Ram Temple inauguration and raised questions on the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram’s idol in Ayodhya while the temple is still under construction. Singh said that according to Hindu Vedas no ‘Pran Pratishtha’ takes place until the temple is complete.

In an interview with India Today, the former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh said that BJP, RSS and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) are politicising the matter and asked why is the ceremony being held on January 22 when it could have easily taken place on the occasion of Ram Navami in April.

Singh also accused the saffron party of sidelining Nirmohi Akhada, one of the parties of the Ram Janmabhoomi case. “Why are they handing over the authority of worship which was with Nirmohi Akhada, they have thrown them out and put their own people in the temple,” he asked.

“Where is the idol over which the conflict happened?"

Notably, Singh had raised questions over the Ayodhya Ram Mandir issue earlier as well, questioning where the old idol of Ram Lalla was over which conflict happened and why the old idol has not been consecrated.

The consecration ceremony of Ramlala will happen on January 22 in Ayodhya. Congress has declined the invitation for the ceremony.