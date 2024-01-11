MP: 'Ramlala Ke Photographer Hazir Ho', Meet Gwalior's Kedar Jain Who Captured First Pics Of The Deity's Idol At Ram Janmabhoomi |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The entire nation is eagerly waiting for the much-awaited consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. However, if we look back to the 1990s, we would see the Ram Janmabhoomi movement spiraling into controversy.

Here, we get you one of the most important eyewitnesses who captured the entire movement—from Lal Krishna Advani’s Rath Yatra to setting up idols of Lord Rama on the premises of the then-Babri Masjid. Meet Kedar Jain, also known as Ramlala’s photographer, whose clicks have been used as proof by the CBI for Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi case.

Reminiscing about the events of December 6, 1992, that popularized him as Ramlala’s photographer, Jain, a resident of Gwalior, said, “As the court would announce ‘Ramlala k photographer hazir ho’, my face would light up with joy.”

Kedar Jain said that he had gone from Gwalior to Ayodhya with karsevaks on December 6, 1992—the day Babri Masjid was demolished—for the coverage of the advent of Lal Krishna Advani’s Rath Yatra as a freelance photographer.

Jain said that at the site, nothing else was visible except for a huge crowd of people. “As soon as we reached the spot, we clicked the photos of Lord Ram. After this, big leaders reached the spot along with the karsevaks who built a platform there and seated Lord Ramlala. They also made a small tent on the platform. I captured all these photographs in my camera,” he said.

'An unforgettable moment'

Terming the moment unforgettable, Jain said, “It is not possible for me to express in words the recognition I have received as the photographer of Ramlala.”

Kedar said that when he returned from Ayodhya, a few days later, summons came from the CBI. “The summons created some doubts in my mind. Later, we were called and we were thoroughly interrogated. Senior CBI officials said that even though these photographs and negatives are yours, it is now your responsibility to keep them safe as government property and there should be no loss of any kind to them,” he told the media.

Kedar said that whenever he was called to the witness box of the court, an announcement was made, “Ramlala ke photographer hazir ho.” “My ears waited for this announcement,” he exclaimed.

Kedar also added that sometimes even the judges used to jokingly say, “Here comes Ramlala’s photographer.” ​

Notably, preparations are underway in full swing for the Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' on January 22, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ramlal at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22.