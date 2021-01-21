16-year-old rape victim dies of pill overdose, cremated amidst allegations of foul play

Bhopal: The family members of 16-year-old rape victim, who died allegedly following overdose of sleeping pills at shelter home, have suspected foul play and raised concern about their security. They are fearing threat to their security from sex racket accused Pyare Miyan.

Besides, they accused the police administration of forcing them to light up the pyre of the deceased, without their consent. The family members have alleged that police ‘helped’ Pyare Miyan to kill the girl. In July last year, a case was registered against the accused Pyare Miya (68), who runs a local daily, of raping five minor girls on several occasions. The girl who took sleeping pills was one of the victims. The victims had been kept in a government shelter home in view of the security.

She was admitted to Hamidia hospital on Monday after consuming an overdose of sleeping pills. She died during treatment on Wednesday.

A heavy police force was deployed at Hamidia hospital on Thursday before the deceased’s body was taken to Bhadbhada crematorium in the afternoon.

The family members of the deceased alleged that the girl had not committed suicide as claimed by the police.

“She was actually murdered and Pyare Miyan had a role in her killing,” they claimed, demanding a thorough investigation on all angles into the death case.

They also demanded security for themselves saying that Pyare Miyan is a resourceful person and can harm them to influence the case.

The deceased’s elder brother said the police team reached their house on Thursday morning and asked his mother to accompany them to Bhadbhada crematorium.

When family members of the deceased reached the crematorium, the cops forced 7-year-old brother to light up her pyre even when the kith and kin were against it.

“We did want to cremate the deceased until investigation was done but police forced us to otherwise,” the family claimed.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Rajat Saklecha said the family members of the deceased if they feel any threat, they may seek security from police.

He claimed that the cremation of the deceased was done with consent from the bereaved family.