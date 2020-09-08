Bhopal: Over 500-page challan filed against rape accused Pyare Miyan

Shahpura police on Tuesday filed over 500-page Challan at District and Sessions Court here against Bhopal-based media-house owner Pyare Miyan and six others in connection with the rape of minor girls. Five minor girls and a woman have filed complaints of rape against 68-year-old Miyan. He is currently in Jabalpur jail.

Seven people have been made accused in minor rape case registered under POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act) and 376 and 376(2)N, 366A, 120(B) of IPC. Sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act were also invoked as two of the minor girls belong to these communities.

Besides Miyan, the other accused are Sweety Vishwakarma, Khurshid, Rabia, Annas, Gulfam and Naeem.

The police had booked Miyan's accomplice Sweety Vishwakarma after five girls were found roaming around in an inebriated state in Ratibad on July 12,2020. The girls allegedly told the authorities that Miyan had invited them to a birthday party in a flat in Shahpura area. One of the minors told police that she was sexually assaulted by Miyan. Later other minors came forward and lodged rape complaint against Miyan.