Bhopal: Over 500-page challan filed against rape accused Pyare Miyan

Shahpura police on Tuesday filed over 500-page Challan at District and Sessions Court here against Bhopal-based media-house owner Pyare Miyan and six others in connection with the rape of minor girls. Five minor girls and a woman have filed complaints of rape against 68-year-old Miyan. He is currently in Jabalpur jail.
Seven people have been made accused in minor rape case registered under POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act) and 376 and 376(2)N, 366A, 120(B) of IPC. Sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act were also invoked as two of the minor girls belong to these communities.
Besides Miyan, the other accused are Sweety Vishwakarma, Khurshid, Rabia, Annas, Gulfam and Naeem.
The police had booked Miyan's accomplice Sweety Vishwakarma after five girls were found roaming around in an inebriated state in Ratibad on July 12,2020. The girls allegedly told the authorities that Miyan had invited them to a birthday party in a flat in Shahpura area. One of the minors told police that she was sexually assaulted by Miyan. Later other minors came forward and lodged rape complaint against Miyan.
Acting on the victim’s complaint, police collected evidence from Miyan’s Vishnu Height Apartment. Victims told police that Miyan used to have sex with them at his wish and will. One of minor girls said that she was introduced to Miyan during the lockdown.The complainants had told the police that Miyan used to show them porn videos before having sex. Pornography material like sex toys, drugs, porno movies CDs and other objectionable material were recovered from his properties. . CDs, DVDs, pen drives and hard disks containing pornographic material were seized from five properties of Miyan in Bhopal and Indore.
One of the flats was also found to have a dance floor and a large bar, according to police sources. Police had also seized vehicles including an Audi and a Pajero, which were used to ferry girls to Miyan's flats.
Miyan had managed to flee soon after the cases were registered against him. Sehore-based Khurshid had helped Miyan to flee. He drove to Ashta in his Pajero and then left his vehicle at a burial ground. There, an Innova was arranged for him and Rs 25000 given. Miyan fled to Srinagar from where he was arrested and brought back to the city.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)