Bhopal: Indore police get permission for Pyare Miyan’s arrest

BHOPAL: The district and sessions court here on Monday granted permission to Indore police to arrest minor girls’ rape case main accused Pyare Miyan. Indore police will now go to Jabalpur to bring Miyan for further proceedings after arrest.

Indore CSP Purti Tiwari had submitted application seeking permission for arrest as three cases are lodged with Palasia police station against Miyan under Sections 357, 358 and 359 of IPC and POCSO Act, SC/ST Act. Pyare Miyan was arrested in connection with rape of minor girls. In July, six minor girls had approached Ratibad Police station while returning from Shahpura after celebrating birth day in Vishnu Height Apartment. They lodged complained against Miyan.

Miyan is facing charges under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act among others.

The atrocities act was invoked as two of the girls who have accused Miyan of rape belong to SC, ST. The Bhopal administration has demolished a marriage hall and an apartment illegally built by Miyan on government land, according to officials.